De Bruyne teams up with Belgium squad after surgery

Belgium's national football team's head coach Roberto Martinez speaks during a press conference in Tubize on June 7, 2021, as the team prepares the upcoming 2020-2021 Euro tournament.
 

Photo credit: Bruno Fahy | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Belgium, who travel to Saint-Petersburg on Friday, will also face Denmark in Copenhagen on June 17 and Finland, back in Russia, on June 21.
  • On Sunday De Bruyne became just the third player to win the English Professional Footballers' Association's (PFA) player of the year prize for a second consecutive season.

Tubize, Belgium

In the headlines

