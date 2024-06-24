CS Owalo promises Gor Mahia a clubhouse

Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communication and Digital Economy Eliud Owalo has promised Kenyan football giants Gor Mahia a clubhouse before the end of next season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL).

It will include a training ground, health facility, gym and players' accommodation.

"I want to promise you that we will work with the office to ensure that Gor Mahia get a proper clubhouse. We need a gym, a good training ground and houses for the players so that they do not have to worry about accommodation," assured the CS, who is a die-hard K'Ogalo fan.

He was speaking on Monday 24 June when he hosted the team for lunch at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi following their triumph in the 2023/24 FKF PL.

Gor clinched the title with an impressive 73 points, eight more than second-placed Tusker. K'Ogalo's victory on Sunday extended their record as the most successful club in the history of the FKF-PL with an impressive 21 titles.

Tusker are a distant second with 13 titles, while AFC Leopards have 12.

Owalo gave Gor's players Sh1 million, the team office Sh500,000 and the technical bench Sh300,000. The security team received Sh100,000 as did the support staff.

In November last year, Owalo made good on his promise to deliver a Sh20 million 42-seater bus to Gor. The customised Isuzu bus, painted green - Gor's home colour - has helped ease the team's transport woes. It has WI-FI, an air conditioner and five VIP seats that are comfortable for long-distance travel.

The CS said he will also work with K'Ogalo's office to ensure that the team is properly prepared for the 2024/25 CAF Champions League.

He urged the players to stick with Gor, saying it would help the team do well in the prestigious continental competition.