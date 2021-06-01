Criticism, jokes as Copa America moved to Brazil over Covid

 Uruguay's Penarol Facundo Torres is inoculated with the CoronaVac vaccine, developed by China's Sinovac laboratory against Covid-19, at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo on May 7, 2021. The vaccines were donated by Chinese laboratory Sinovac to immunize South American football players, who will take part in the Conmebol Copa America and other tournaments.

Photo credit: Pablo Porciuncula | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Covid-19 curve in Brazil has declined recently, from a weekly average of more than 3,000 deaths a day in April to about 1,800 last week.
  • But the country remains one of those hit hardest. Experts say state and local officials lifted restrictions too soon, with just 11 percent of Brazil's 212 million people fully vaccinated.

Brasília

