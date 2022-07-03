Coast man lifts Red Bull Street Style title

Reigning Coast champion Suleiman Fadhili was at the weekend crowned winner of the 2022 Red Bull Street Style national challenge in Nairobi.

The 36-year-old edged former national ace Martin Kibera by 0.5 points (21 to 20.5) to be crowned the new Kenyan king and qualify for the continental finals that will be held virtually later this month.

Red Bull Street Style football is the art of doing tricks with a football, performing near impossible feats of dexterity to dazzle the crowds.

The tricks involve juggling, controlling and balancing the ball impressively with almost a magical adhesion.

Should he make it past the Africa finals, then Fadhili — who won the top Sh70,000 cash prize last weekend — will represent Africa in the world finals.

“I’m grateful to have made history. This is a day I will never forget,” Fadhili said after the victory.

“My consistency in training is what gave me hope before I departed to Nairobi for the challenge,” he underlined.