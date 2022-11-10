Clubs weigh legal options over season nullification

Several aggrieved top clubs in the local leagues on Thursday voiced their opposition to the decision by the Football Kenya Federation National Executive Committee to nullify the entire 2021/22 season and are now mulling legal action.

“We should have a clear way forward on this issue because we feel wasted. The team fought, honoured its matches and we need justice,” said Administration Police Service (APS) Bomet secretary general Michael Nyawanda.

“The higher office in Nairobi is consulting and we shall know the way forward today (Thursday) evening,” he said.

Dimba Patriots team manager Naphtali Aseka said they were shocked by the federation’s decision and will hold a meeting on Friday to decide on the next course of action.

He said they had already made elaborate plans of playing in the National Super League.

Mayenje Santos official Lucas Barasa said they were upset by the decision and urged clubs with financial muscles to head to court and challenge the nullification.

“We don’t have money and are demoralised by what FKF has done. It is them who started the league before the government came in. Why nullify the league they started? It is totally unfair and I urge those affected like us, and have money, to go to court,” said Barasa.

FKF NEC, which was allowed to resume operations last Friday by Sports CS Ababu Namwamba, declared null and void last season’s leagues five days later and announced a November 19 kick-off of the new FKF-PL.

APS Bomet and Fortune Sacco gained promotion to the Premier League from the NSL last season.

In that same season, FKF Division One sides Dimba Patriots, Kona Rangers and Mayenje were promoted to NSL.

The aggrieved clubs said they had used a lot of resources to feature in the leagues and had gained their just reward in promotions.

Despite sweating and labouring to win in impressive 13th title, Tusker FC representative Charles Gacheru said they have let go of the title so that football can resume.

“We are ready to fight on the pitch to win the league again. This is a decision we have reached as a club after consulting with the senior players. However, let it be known that it is not easy letting go of the title we really fought for but the bigger picture is that we want football to be back and I believe this season we will win the league again,” said Gacheru.