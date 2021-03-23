Chebungei crowned February’s best in WPL Zone B

Wadadia FC forward Ruth Chebungei has been named the Kenya Footballers Welfare Association

(KEFWA) Players’ Player of the Month for February in the Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) Zone B.

Chebungei scored 10 goals in February. She netted a hattrick in their 4-0 win over Oserian, before

slotting in two goals as her team bagged maximum points in their 3-0 win over Nakuru Queens.

The Tartar Girls High School prodigy, whose twin sister Miriam Chelangat also plays for Wadadia, continued her goal scoring spree with two goals against SEP Ladies in their 3-1 win, before earning her team a share of spoils - scoring yet another brace - in their 2-2 draw against Kisumu All Starlets.

It is her scintillating performance in the matches that convinced her fellow players to vote her as the most outstanding player in February.

“I am a proud winner of this award. Firstly, I would like to thank the technical bench and my teammates because without them, I could not have received this trophy. It is my belief that if I put more effort, I will achieve my dream of playing professional football abroad. This season we have been working so hard in order to win something, and I am glad that our efforts are slowly being recognized,” said a delighted Chebungei, during a short award ceremony at the Mumias Sports Complex on Tuesday.

The Masinde Muliro alumni garnered 48 votes to beat Vihiga Queens forward Terry Engesha (31) and Catherine Nabiswa from Kisumu AllStarlets (15) to the award.

Chebungei is the third player to win the award this season in Zone B, after Kisumu Allstarlets defensive midfielder Mercelyne Wayodi (December) and Oserian defender Leila Agunda (January).

She received a personalised trophy and a Sh10,000 shopping voucher.

Speaking during the ceremony, Kefwa president James Situma called on more corporates to come on board so that they can take the award to the next level.