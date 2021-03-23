Chebungei crowned February’s best in WPL Zone B

Wadadia FC forward Ruth Chebungei (right) receives her award from Kenya Footballers Welfare Association (KEFWA) president James Situma at the Mumias Sports Complex on March 23, 2021.

By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

  • Speaking during the ceremony, Kefwa president James Situma called on more corporates to come on board so that they can take the award to the next level.
  • "We would like to welcome everyone on board, we want to fete these players in a big way. This is just the beginning, we want to do more and better for the women's game," the former Kenyan international said.

Wadadia FC forward Ruth Chebungei has been named the Kenya Footballers Welfare Association
(KEFWA) Players’ Player of the Month for February in the Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) Zone B.

