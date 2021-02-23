Can in-form Gundogan inspire Man City to European success?

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (left) celebrates scoring his team's third goal

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (left) celebrates scoring his team's third goal with teammate Phil Foden during their English Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England on February 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Rui Vieira | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The German is already having his best ever goalscoring season with 13 in all competitions, 11 of which have come in his last 13 Premier League games.
  • Gundogan's game is about much more than goals. A metronomic midfielder who rarely gives the ball away, he fits the profile as the type of player Guardiola loves.

