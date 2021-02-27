Brave Nzoia rally to down Gor Mahia in Mumias

After being dumped out of the Caf Confederation Cup this season, Gor Mahia got a rude welcome to the local scene after going down 2-1 to Nzoia Sugar in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League at Mumias Complex in Kakamega.

Defender Moses Mwale scored the winner on 74 minutes to complete the comeback for the sugar millers. Striker Samuel Onyango had put K’Ogalo ahead in the 27th minute before Gaetan Masha equalised for the hosts five minutes after the break.

The defeat leaves Gor Mahia 10th position on the table on 16 points, 16 points behind leaders Tusker although K'Ogalo have four matches at hand.

Nzoia, who are unbeaten at home this season, are a posiiton higher han Gor, on 17 points from 14 matches.

They recorded identical 2-1 wins against Sofapaka and KCB on January 16 and February 20 at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.

This was the second league defeat for Portuguese coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto since taking over last month after their shock 1-0 loss to returnees Vihiga United on January 23 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Brazilian striker Wilson Silva Fonseca made his much-awaited debut in the game but failed to sparkle against a determined Nzoia Sugar side.

In an earlier fixture at the same venue, Vihiga United and Western Stima played out to a barren draw.

Vihiga remain 15th on the log with 10 points, while Stima second from bottom on eight points with both teams having played 14 matches.