Bidco United halt Tusker's title charge at Kasarani

Newcomers Bidco United on Saturday halted Tusker's surge for a 12th Football Kenya Premier League title after sinking the Brewers 2-1 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

Substitute Batts Awiti struck at death to help Bidco to their fourth league win in a row and bring to an end Tusker's 12 matches unbeaten run in this campaign.

The match looked headed for a 1-1 draw after substitute Humphrey Mieno's goal from the spot in the 80th minute cancelled Stephen Waruru's first half strike.

The loss, which was Tusker's second of the season in 14 matches, denied them the chance to go nine points clear at the top, pending Sunday's matches where second placed KCB will face off with Kariobangi Sharks at the same venue. The win lifted Bidco to seventh with 20 points.

In the tough match, Waruru fired Bidco ahead on 15 minutes after David Kalama found him inside the box with a well worked out free kick. Tusker kept pressing for the equaliser, and in the 24th minute, Hashim Sempala tested goalkeeper Omar Adisa with a powerful free-kick a few yards from the box.

Moments later, Bidco broke through Waruru on the right but his cross was blocked by Sempala and Kamala's delivery from the resultant corner-kick went begging.

A beautiful combination between Sempala and Henry Meja would have resulted into the equaliser in the 41st minute but Chrispinus Onyango's shot from the edge of the box went wide.

Upon restart, coach Matano made a triple substitution, Humphrey Mieno, Eric Zakayo and Jackson Macharia replacing Sempala, Bonface Muchiri and Onyango.

But it is Bidco who threatened first with two successive attempts from both flanks.

Tusker's goalkeeper Michael Wanjala was forced to leave his line early in the 61st minute to make a clearance, before the on rushing Eric Githimu could connect to the long pass.

Mieno beat goalkeeper Adisa from the spot in the 80th minute after Kevin Monyi was brought down inside the box.

Batts then sealed the win for coach Anthony Akhulia's side with a 91st minute strike.

“Beating a team like Tusker that has won their last seven matches is not easy. Our strategy to score first and then seal it worked out until when they scored late through penalty. After that we had to strategise, again, which again worked out for us,” said Bidco coach Akhulia.

Tusker’s coach Robert Matano blamed his side’s loss on lack of urgency.