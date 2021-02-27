Bidco United halt Tusker's title charge at Kasarani

Bidco United's Batts Awita celebrates his winning goal against Tusker FC during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani on February 27, 20221.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mieno beat goalkeeper Adisa from the spot in the 80th minute after Kevin Monyi was brought down inside the box.
  • Batts then sealed the win for coach Anthony Akhulia's side with a 91st minute strike.

Newcomers Bidco United on Saturday halted Tusker's surge for a 12th Football Kenya Premier League title after sinking the Brewers 2-1 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

