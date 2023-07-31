Bandari seek new venue for league matches

Football Kenya Federation Premier League team Bandari FC is looking for a new venue to host the first matches of the new season which is expected to kick off on August 26.

Bandari’s homeground, Mbaraki Sports Club located in Mombasa, is expected to be closed for repair starting next week.

According to the 2023/2024 FKF-PL fixtures, Bandari FC which is the only club from coast region, will play its opening match of the season against former league champions Tusker FC.

On Monday, Bandari FC’s vice-chairman, Twaha Mbarak, confirmed that the club’s sponsors, Kenya Ports Authority, will renovate Mbaraki Sports Club to the tune of Sh320 million.

Early plans

“We will not play our home matches at Mbaraki Sports Club, so the club must make early plans to find an alternative playground that is acceptable to FKF for use in hosting the country’s top league matches,” said Mbarak.

Meanwhile, Mbarak has asked the Mombasa County government to upgrade playgrounds in the county to make them suitable for hosting FKF Premier League matches.

He said Bandari FC will use Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Wundanyi, Taita Taveta County, for its league matches should the club fail to find a suitable match venue in Mombasa.

“If we don’t find a standard match venue in Mombasa County, we’ll have no choice but to go to Wundanyi to play our league games at the Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium, which is acceptable to FKF and has been used for hosting FKF Premier League matches,” said Mbarak.

FKF Premier League team Sofapaka FC has in the past used the Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium for its home matches.