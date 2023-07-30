Bandari’s Tanzanian pre-season tour worth it

Bandari Football Club's decision to embark on a tour of Tanzania for their pre-season training is undoubtedly a commendable and strategic move that reflects the team's commitment to growth and improvement.

The exhilarating match they already played against Coastal Union— a prominent Tanga-based side — provided a glimpse of the intense competition that awaits them in the Tanzanian league. The dockers won the tie 1-0.

By scheduling high-profile matches against formidable opponents such as Coastal Union, Azam, Singida Fountain Gate, and KMC, among other top-rated teams, Bandari are actively seeking to challenge themselves and push their limits whilst promoting not just players and the team, but Kenyan football as a whole.

Tanzania's football landscape is known for its competitiveness, making it an ideal testing ground for Bandari to assess their strengths and identify areas that require refinement before the transfer window officially closes.

Key benefits

One of the key benefits of this tour is the opportunity to evaluate the club's new signings. There are new faces on the team and it's time to put them through the toughest test available as we gauge their abilities.

Facing the tough opposition in Tanzania will enable Bandari's management and coaching staff to gauge how these new players integrate into the team and how they perform under pressure.

This crucial insight will aid in shaping the squad and optimising the team's composition ahead of the new season.

The fact that Bandari are willing to travel outside the country for pre-season training is proof of their ambition to succeed. It highlights the club's commitment to excellence and their willingness to embrace challenges in pursuit of becoming a stronger and more competitive team.

Additionally, international exposure fosters a spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie between football communities in different countries.