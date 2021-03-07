Atletico denied derby victory by late Benzema equaliser

Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema (left) challenges Atletico Madrid's Belgian midfielder Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco (centre) during their Spanish league match C at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on March 7, 2021. 

Photo credit: Javier Soriano | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Luis Suarez's flicked finish early in the first half looked to be enough to give Atletico a crucial win that would have put them eight points clear of their opponents, with a game in hand.
  • But they failed to make their authority count and Benzema punished them in the 88th minute, his goal earning Real Madrid a draw that ensures the gap between the two city rivals stays at five points.

Madrid

