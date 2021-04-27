Asian Champions League: Olunga scores eighth goal as Al Duhail lose

Michael Olunga

Duhail's forward Michael Olunga (centre) celebrates his goal with teammates during the AFC Champions League group C match between Saudi's Al-Ahli and Qatar's Al-Duhail on April 18, 2021, at the King Abdullah sport city stadium in the Saudi city of Jeddah. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Geoffrey Anene



  • He went into this fixture three goals ahead of Cheick Diabate (Esteghlal), Luciano Pereira (Foolad) and Omar Al Somah (Al Ahli Saudi).
  • The record for the most goals scored in the Asian Champions League is 13 and is jointly held by Brazilians Muriqui (Guangzhou Evergrande, 2013) and Adriano (FC Seoul, 2016) and Baghdad Bounedjah (Al Sadd, 2018).

Kenyan international Michael Olunga fired his eighth goal in 2021 Asian Champions League (West Region), but it was not enough to rescue 10-man Al Duhail from the jaws of defeat after Al Shorta ran out 2-1 winners in their Group "C" fixture in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday night.

