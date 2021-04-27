Double delight for Posta Rangers as Okumbi, Opiyo feted

Posta Rangers duo of tactician Stanley Okumbi and goalkeeper Kelvin Opiyo were Tuesday named the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) Coach and Player of the Month for March 2021 respectively.

To bag the monthly award, which comes with a personalised trophy and Sh 50,000 cash prize, Okumbi guided the mailmen to two victories and one draw.

After battling to a barren draw with Kariobangi Sharks, the mailmen beat champions Gor Mahia and Mathare United 1-0 and 2-0 respectively.

The former Harambee Stars coach beat Kakamega Homeboyz tactician Nicholas Muyoti and Gor Mahia's Emanuel Vaz Pinto in the race for the title.

For goalkeeper Opiyo, his cleansheet in the three matches saw him beat Alex Ochwari and Brazilian Wilson Silva for the gong. Others are Gor’s winger Cliffton Miheso, veteran Nairobi City Stars midfielder Anthony Kimani, Homeboyz’s attacking midfielder Christoper Masinza and Sharks’ attacker Peter Lwasa.

It is sweet victory for Opiyo since he is a third choice goalkeeper in the team. He rose up to the occassion after Jairus Adira and Byron Omondi were sidelined with injuries.

Posta Rangers coach Stanley Okumbi (centre) poses with his cheque after he was declared the Betking Premier League Coach of the Month for March on April 27, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

“For me this award goes to the players, technical bench and the management of the team because they have been working very hard since I arrived,” said Okumbi, who took over from Sammy Omollo in February.

“When he (Opiyo) came in the team, I motivated him and told him that this is a golden opportunity which you must use well. I think it is a great motivation to him and the other players that when you get the opportunity, use it well by showcasing your talent.”

On his side, Opiyo said the award, which is his first in the top flight league, has motivated him to work harder to remain Posta’s first choice goalkeeper.

“It is a good feeling and it means a lot to me being my first award in the Premier league. I want to continue pushing hard so that when I am given the opportunity again, I perform well so that I can earn more playing time,” said an elated Opiyo, who joined Posta in September 2020 from National Super League side APS Bomet.

Opiyo becomes the third goalkeeper to win the individual monthly award in recent times after Bandari shot stopper Justin Ndikumana (March 2019) and Gabriel Adika, who was feted back in 2015 while attached to Western Stima.