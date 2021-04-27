Double delight for Posta Rangers as Okumbi, Opiyo feted

Posta Rangers goalkeeper Kelvin Opiyo poses with his cheque and trophy after he was declared the Betking Premier League Player of the Month for March on April 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • For goalkeeper Opiyo, his cleansheet in the three matches saw him beat Alex Ochwari and Brazilian Wilson Silva for the gong.
  • It is sweet victory for Opiyo since he is a third choice goalkeeper in the team. He rose up to the occassion after Jairus Adira and Byron Omondi were sidelined with injuries.

Posta Rangers duo of tactician Stanley Okumbi and goalkeeper Kelvin Opiyo were Tuesday named the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) Coach and Player of the Month for March 2021 respectively.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.