Angola in high spirits ahead of Namibia clash

Angola’s Palancas Negras’ mood remains positive ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Round of 16 match on Saturday as they aim at making history in the continental tournament.

This is the first time the Angolans have won two matches and drawn one during the group stage of the tournament.

The best record so far for the Angolans was in 2008 in Ghana and in 2010, when the nation hosted the Afcon, finishing with five points in each competition.

The motivation of overshadowing Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Algeria gives Angola the freedom to dream higher, the head of the Angolan Football Federation (FAF), Artur Almeida de Silva, said in reaction to his country’s qualification to the knock-out phase.

This historic milestone is the result of five to six years of investment, the FAF head added.

In its ninth appearance to the competition, Angola has recorded some impressive figures: Seven points out of two wins, beating Mauritania 3-2 and Burkina Faso 2-0, and a 1-1 draw with Algeria.

So far, the Palancas Negras have scored six goals, conceded just three, and have seen two of its players named "Man of the Match" - Gelson Dala and Kialonda Gaspar - and two others are on the list of top scorers with two goals each, namely Gelson Dala and Mabululu.

The Palancas Negras face Namibia, its southern Africa neighbours, in the round of 16 on Saturday in Bouaké, and are not hiding their motivation inside and outside the pitch.

Historically, they have met only once in Afcon 1998, drawing 3-3.

Fans and commentators believe it is an opportunity for Angola to show their worth by trying to go as far as possible.

“We must show maximum concentration and strengthen our energy because we will have one of the most important games in our history,” Angola coach Pedro Gonçalves told reporters on Friday.

“The Angola national team is very motivated as we have very motivated players,” Gonçalves added.

“Gilberto's presence in the competition is a motivating factor and that will help Angola beat Namibia today,” Paulo Tomás a sport commentator, told the state-owned Rádio Nacional de Angola.

Gilberto, who was called up at the last minute to replace Fiorentina striker Mbala Zola, who opted out of the national team, is seen as a key figure in motivating the team.

Before the Afcon 2023, the national team's number seven had just 6,000 followers on Instagram.

But following his charisma and the way he motivates his teammates with dances and Kuduro songs, the striker has gained more than 40,000 followers in less than a week, reaching now more than 50,000 followers.

On Tuesday, around two dozen people including family members, fans and supporters gathered at Gilberto's house in Cassequel to watch the game against Burkina Faso.

“The Angolan players are so motivated and want to make history. We're going to beat Namibia and the other games as well,” Saturnino Jesus, a former Angola national team striker, told Nation Sport.

Palancas Negras captain Fredy said he knew the recipe for victory against Namibia.

“We have to be at full strength and bring the victory to us,” Fredy said on Friday.

The Namibia national team is also making its own history.

The Brave Warriors will Saturday play in the Afcon Round of 16 for the first time since their debut in 1998.

Despite becoming one of the competition’s best third-placed teams, thanks to accumulating four points from three matches, the Brave Warriors are also motivated for the clash against Angola.