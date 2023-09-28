Ababu Namwamba: We didn't win 2027 Afcon rights by fluke

"We didn't win the right to host the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) by fluke. We deserve every chance. Our bid was the best on the table and has elements which translate into a successful tournament."

Those were the words of Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport after arriving in the country on Thursday from Cairo where the CAF Executive Committee awarded Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania the joint hosting rights for the 2027 Cup of Nations on Wednesday.

Namwamba said the three countries will embark on massive infrastructural development to host a "tournament of its kind."

"I want to pay special tribute to our three presidents for championing the Pamoja Bid. The passion will be manifested in the preparations to host this tournament. Also, the three ministers have worked well with the three football federations. The work has just begun," said Namwamba.

The East Africa nations beat Egypt, Senegal, Botswana and Algeria - who withdrew from the race two days before the official announcement - to the hosting rights.

He said that the men's national football team, Harambee Stars, must now prepare well not to be just participants in the competition but fight for the title. Kenya last participated in the tournament in 2019 where they were eliminated in the group stages.

Kenya plans to use Nyayo National Stadium, Moi International Sports Centre and Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret for the tournament. The three stadiums and Talanta Stadium, formerly Jamhuri Sports Complex, will be upgraded by the Kenya Defence Forces to meet the required standards.

According to Caf, match venues of a hosting country or joint hosts should be near an airport and a level five hospital and a five-star hotel. The hosts should also have six stadiums to cater to the 24 teams that take part in the tournament.

Cameroon, 2021 Afcon hosts, used six venues; three of them - 60,000, 50,000 and 20,000 seaters - new, in four cities.

The cost of renovating and building new stadiums along with infrastructure such as hotels, airports and roads in Cameroon was estimated at $885m.

Furthermore on Caf requirements, each host country/countries must have at least three training grounds near match venues that meet Caf set standards.

Among other things, all stadiums must install turnstiles at all gates - from the outside gates to the terrace gates - along with CCTV monitors.

Padded VIP and VVIP seats must be well demarcated, as well as a media centre, media tribune, and a press conference room that can host 50 media personnel.

A mixed zone, photographers’ area, OB van area and VAR operation room are the other key requirements.

The CS said there will be a joint steering committee which will be formed to assess the preparations.

"I can assure you that on this we are not leaving a chance for any failure," he said.

"It is only EAC which has not hosted this tournament and its distribution must ignite development of football in all countries."

On the contentious issue on where the opening ceremony will be staged and where the semi-finals and final will be played, Namwamba said CAF which will be incharge of the tournament and will decide where matches will be staged.

"There are many Kenyans who have not accepted that we won this bid. Many thought it was a joke and are still giving negative sentiments. This time we have to get it right and will host it successfully," Namwamba added.