2,000 police officers for Cameroon, Egypt semi-final tie

Olembe Stadium entrance

This picture taken on January 25, 2022 at the entrance of Olembe stadium in Yaounde shows barriers on the ground at the scene of the stampede. Eight people were killed and many more injured in a crush outside a Cameroonian football stadium on January 24, 2022 ahead of an Africa Cup of Nations match.
Crowds attempted to enter through a southern entrace at Olembe stadium in the capital Yaounde to watch the host nation play Comoros.

Photo credit: Kenzo Tribouillard | AFP

By  Ndi Eugene Ndi

Nation Correspondent, Yaounde, Cameroon.

  • But on Sunday, the continental football governing body revoked the suspension saying it can now continue hosting matches of the tournament.
  • Caf said the decision to revoke the ban on the stadium followed hearings on the causes and circumstances in regard to the tragedy and undertakings by the Cameroon government in providing additional security provisions.

In Yaounde

