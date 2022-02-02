2,000 police officers for Cameroon, Egypt semi-final tie

In Yaounde

More than 2,000 law enforcement officers will be deployed to control fans' influx when Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) hosts Cameroon face Egypt in the semi-finals at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde on Thursday, officials have announced.

The semi-final encounter between two most decorated teams at the tournament will be the first game to be played at the arena, since eight people died and 38 others were injured in a stampede crush, as fans tried to force their way through the south entrance into the stadium, where Cameroon was playing Comoros in a round of 16 fixture.

The Yaounde Site Committee president of the Afcon and governor of the Center region where the capital city is, Naseri Paul Bea, made the announcement at the end of an evaluation meeting of the members of the Local Organising Committee on Wednesday.

“We will have more than 2,000 (security) elements around the field,” Paul Bae disclosed as one of the measures taken to ensure hitch-free match.

“All preparations are going on well. The stadium will be opened at 2pm and we want people to come on time. There are a number of access roads which have been created, some leading directly into the stadium,” he ttold state broadcaster, the Cameroon Radio Television, (CRTV).

CAF had temporarily suspended the Olembe Stadium and relocated matches that were scheduled there to other stadiums following the deadly stampede.

But on Sunday, the continental football governing body revoked the suspension saying it can now continue hosting matches of the tournament.