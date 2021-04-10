10-man Leeds United shock Man City at Etihad

Leeds United's Northern Irish midfielder Stuart Dallas celebrates after scoring a goal with Leeds United's Macedonian midfielder Ezgjan Alioski (right) during their English Premier League match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on April 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Michael Regan | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Stuart Dallas scored both goals for Leeds United.
  • Gundogan and Foden were introduced to bring more spark to City's attack, but De Bruyne was surprisingly left in reserve for the full 90 minutes.
  •  

Manchester

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.