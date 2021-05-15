'What dreams are made of': Schmeichel hails Leicester history makers

Leicester City's chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha (right) and Leicester City's Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel hold the winner's trophy as the Leicester players celebrate victory after the English FA Cup final match against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium in north west London on May 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Youri Tielemans's stunning strike just after the hour mark separated the sides in front of the largest sports attendance in England since the coronavirus pandemic hit, with 22,000 fans at Wembley.
  • Schmeichel had to rescue his side late on with brilliant saves from Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount.

London

