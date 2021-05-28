Tuchel earns second crack at Champions League glory with immediate impact on Chelsea

Chelsea's German head coach Thomas Tuchel reacts during their English Premier League match against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in London on May 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Catherine Ivill | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Tuchel's impact on Chelsea, at least up until the last few matches, has been little short of remarkable and, it can be argued, hardly reflects well on his old side Paris Saint-Germain.
  • The French giants' gratitude towards Tuchel for leading them to the Champions League final for the first time in their history last season was not enough to stop them sacking him in December.

Paris, France

