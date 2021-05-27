Guardiola out to exorcise Champions League demons

Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola (L) holds the Premier League trophy during the award ceremony after the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Everton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on May 23, 2021.
What you need to know:

  • Victory over Chelsea in Porto would take Guardiola level with Zinedine Zidane, Carlo Ancelotti and Bob Paisley as the only men to win three European Cups as coach.
  • The 50-year-old's record in 12 seasons at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City speaks for itself.

