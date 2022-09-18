Serbia is a smoking nation

In Serbia, it is common for both men and women to smoke. The average Serbian citizen smokes at least one packet of cigarettes a day. Interestingly, most work places have a designated smoking zone. In the 80s and 90s, smoking was allowed inside the offices. In cafes and restaurants, instead of designated smoking zones they have non-smokers zone which in most cases are tiny cubicles that can be empty. So deep is the smoking habit that people start smoking at the age of 15. Marlboro and PallMall are the most common brands with the rich preferring brands such as Dunhill.

Civil servants earliest to rise

Civil servants are required to report to work by 7:30am. This is after President Alessandra Vucic revised the reporting time from 9am during his time as Prime Minister in 2014 since he thought it was too late to report to work. Others in the private sector are required to report by 9am and leave at 5pm. The only advantage for the public sector employees is that they can leave work at 3:30pm. Kenyan civil servants would frown at the 7:30am reporting time and the decree by President Vucic.

Cevapi, Serbia’s staple food

Cevapi is the staple food in Serbia. It’s a mix of beef and pork rolled into finger-like shape and deep fried with various spices. It’s often served with bread and onions. Normally after a night out of partying, it’s customary for people to enjoy a plate of cevapi together as a way of “kutoa lock”, the Kenyan way.

Most volleyball players hail from Novi Sad

