Faith Kipyegon wins third straight 1,500m title in an Olympic record time

Three-time world 1,500 metres champion Faith Kipyegon is now the sole holder of most Olympic titles over that distance – man or woman – after running away with her third consecutive gold medal at the quadrennial games during the Paris 2024 Olympics in France on Saturday.

Kipyegon created that piece of history after she clocked a new Olympic record 3:51.29. The 30-year-old, who boasted of both the Olympic (3:53.11) and world (3:49.04) records, ran a tactical race to finish ahead of Australian Jessica Hull (3:52.56) and Briton Georgia Bell (3:52.61) as Ethiopia tactics of running a fast-paced race from the word go fell apart.

Kipyegon jointly held the most Olympic titles with 1976 and 1980 winner Tatyana Kazankina from Russia and World Athletics president Sebastian Coe (1980 and 1984), but now she is the clear holder after her third Olympic 1,500m title on the trot. Another Kenyan, Susan Ejore settled for sixth in 3:56.07.

It was the second medal for Kipyegon at the Paris 2024 Olympics after snatching silver behind compatriot Beatrice Chebet in the 5,000m on August 5.