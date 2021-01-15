DCI to miss key attacker in league's opening leg

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) women's volleyball team will be without dependable opposite Maureen Wekesa during the first leg of Kenya Volleyball Federation National League set for January 23.

Wekesa was part of the team that qualified for 2019 league play-offs. The right attacker, then a student at Kenyatta University, has since relocated to Eldoret for attachment.

DCI coach Daniel Bor concedes Wekesa's absence is a big blow to the team but said he has enough cover.

"Her absence will definitely be felt but the development will also give other players an opportunity to show their worth. With one week remaining to the league serve off, we are doing our final touches in every department and so far so good.

"Our aspiration remains to be in the top four at the completion of the regular season so as to book a place in the play-offs. While we finished last during the 2019 play-offs, this time round we are determined to be in the medal bracket that will see us qualify for the African Clubs Championship," said Bor.

Kenya Prisons retained the title as KCB Women's Volleyball Team and Kenya Pipeline finished in the second and third positions respectively.

In the absence of Wekesa, the team will rely on Marion Indeche and Mercy Iminza.

Bor also welcomed the return of libero Josephine Wafula who was out with a nagging knee injury last season. Wafula will partner with upcoming libero Joy Wangaya in the reception department.

Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) women volleyball team libero Josephine Wafula (centre) celebrates a point with teammates Veronica Adhiambo (left) and Caroline Jeruto during their training session at National Youth Service grounds on February 5, 2020. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

With the team contributing one player - middle blocker Carolyne Sirengo to the national women's team ahead of Tokyo Olympics - Bor has challenged other players to step up their game and earn a call up.

"It's a motivation to other players and to the technical bench as well. We are happy and we wish her well. We hope to contribute more players to the team in future assignments," said Bor.

The tactician tipped budding outside hitter Veronica Adhiambo from Sega Secondary School to be a force to reckon with in future saying the player has attributesof a national team player.

DCI will launch their title campaign against star-studded KCB before they battle Kenya Army in their other match.