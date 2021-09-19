Upsets galore as Ruaraka hit Swamibapa in NPCA 50 Overs league

The Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50 Overs League season is turning out to be unpredictable with top teams losing to the middle table and last teams in the log.

At Jaffery Sports Ground in Lavington, Swamibapa (third on the log) made the worst possible start to their innings, when they lost two early wickets to put them on the back foot early on in their innings. However, a brilliant 120 run partnership between Nehemiah Odhiambo and Peter Koech, stabilised Swamibapa innings, enabling them to finish on a 261 for the loss of 8.

However, Ruaraka’s batsmen had other ideas.

Another brilliant century by Pushkar Sharma, albeit being dropped multiple times by the Swamibapa fielders, saw Ruaraka to win by 5 wickets with 4 overs to spare.

Gymkhana upset Sir Ali by 108 runs at home. Gymkhana batted first and posted a total of 244. In reply, Sir Ali’s batsmen failed to live up to expectations at home for the second weekend in a row. They were dismissed for a paltry 136 in 24.4 overs.

It was business as usual and a great day out for Stray Lions at Peponi School.

Stray Lions elected to bat first and posted 255 for the loss of 9 in their allotted 50 overs. In reply, Ngara faltered and were dismissed for 143 in 27.2 overs for a 112 run loss.

Elsewhere, Kanbis batsmen, for the second successive week, scored a paltry 205 against Cutchi Leva. However, their bowlers took advantage of playing at home, and saw off Cutchi Leva for 167 to win by 38 runs. The victory made them move up the log after Swamibapa lost at home to Ruaraka.

Obuya Academy hosted Sikh Union at home- Lenana High School in a fixture that was delayed due to overnight rains that affected the pitch.

The match was reduced to 26 overs a side. Obuya elected to bat first and scored 87 for the loss of 7 in 26 overs

Sikh union chased the score with the loss of 3 wickets to win by 7 wickets in 12.4 overs to take home the maximum four points for the second consecutive weekend after their upset win over champions Kanbis last Sunday.

After 11 weeks of brilliant displays, Stray Lions Cricket Club currently tops the log on 40 points.

Champions Kanbis are second on 28. Swamibapa are third also on 28 but with an inferior run rate.

Selected results

NPCA Super 50 Overs 2021

Sir Ali A 136/10 (25.4 ov)

Nairobi Gymkhana A 244/8 (50.0 ov)

Nairobi Gymkhana A - Won by 108 runs

Nairobi Gymkhana B 212/10 (43.0 ov)

GI Unicorns A 118/10 (43.2 ov)

Gymkhana B - Won by 94 runs

Swamibapa A 261/8 (50.0 ov)

Ruaraka A 264/5 (46.1 ov)

Ruaraka A - Won by 5 wickets

Swamibapa B 164/10 (42.1 ov)

Annadil Jamaly 48/10 (21.0 ov)

Swamibapa B - Won by 116 runs

Stray Lions A 255/9 (50.0 ov)

Ngara SC A143/10 (27.2 ov)

Stray Lions A - Won by 112

Kanbis A 205/10 (45.5 ov)

SCLPS A 167/10 (31.2 ov)