Ton-up Irfan Karim comes alive for Mafuko Mavericks

Former national team captain Irfan Karim finally got his groove in the Swaminarayan Pro20 tournament, smashing a century to help Mafuko Mavericks thrash Mombasa Cement Giants by 98 runs.

The top-order-batsman was deservedly crowned the man-of-the-match after slamming 101 runs off 60 balls in the contest held Friday night at the Shree Cutchi Leva Patel ground in Nairobi.

It was the second century of the tournament - coming just a day after Hari OM Titans’ Aezaz Kothariya hit the first when he hit 117 off 48 balls with 10 fours against Play Master Warriors.

Titans won the match by six wickets.

“It was good getting a century (in the match), and helping the team get an important second win which puts us in a good position to qualify for the semi-finals,” said Karim.

In their two previous contests in the six-team tournament, the Swamibapa Cricket Club “A” man left for the pavilion early, thus complicating matters for Mavericks.

He spent less than two overs on the crease in Mavericks’ 17-run win over Purple Dot Ndovus on Sunday, hitting just three runs off five balls that he faced.

In Mavericks’ five-run loss to Hari Om Titans on Monday, Karim spent slightly over two overs on the crease, scoring four runs off 11 balls with just one boundary.

But he was on top of his game against Giants, spicing his century with brilliant eight fours and six sixes.

Karim hopes to continue with that impressive performance in their remaining two first round matches to help Mavericks qualify for the semi-finals.

They will face Mahadev Strikers and Warriors on Sunday and Monday respectively.

The tournament, which is expected to end next Saturday, is being played in a round robin format with only the top four teams at the end of the first round progressing to the semi-finals stage.

The battle for the top position in the table is proving to be stiff with Giants and Titans tying at the top with four points. The two teams were scheduled to meet in the top of the table clash on Saturday.