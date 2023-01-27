Stray Lions begin T20 League campaign against Sir Ali as Kanbis host Obuya Academy

After a bye in the season-opening weekend, Stray Lions A will be back in action in a Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) T20 League fixture away to Sir Ali Muslim Club A on Saturday at Park Road.

Stray Lions will be buoyed by the services of national team players Shem Ngoche, Vraj Patel and Tanzeel Sheikh in the match to be played at Sir Ali Muslim Club from 2:30 pm.

The reigning 50 Overs League Champions Kanbis have two fixtures this weekend. On Saturday, Kanbis will host Obuya Academy at Eastleigh High School before wrapping up their busy weekend on Sunday with an away fixture against Sikh Union along Forest Road.

After handing Nairobi Gymkhana, a 38- run blow last weekend, Kanbis are expected to come back stronger with the return of Captain Dhiren Gondaria who will team up with Rakep Patel and Sachin Bhudia.

Patel is expected to uphold the form which made him the star of their match against Gymkhana at Eastleigh where he notched a 90-plus score.

“Our Captain Dhiren wasn’t around last weekend, yet he is one of the best in Kenya and the highest scorer in the league for Kanbis last season, so playing without such a player and having him back on the team is a bonus, as he is one guy who takes away the game from the opposition and a very good fielder as well,” said Patel.

At Jamhuri High School grounds on Saturday, the Swami’s will take on Nairobi Gymkhana A as Cutchi Leva (SCLPS) A have a bye on the day’s fixtures. On Sunday, Swamibapa A will host Sir Ali A at Jamhuri at 2:00 pm.

Both teams have beefed up their squads with overseas recruits and the match is expected to be tightly contested. Both teams are looking forward to a better showing in the NPCA T20 League after a disappointing performance in the just concluded 50 Overs League.

Ruaraka A will host Nairobi Gymkhana A on Sunday at Ruaraka SC.

After a disappointing start to the T20 tournament, Ruaraka A will be looking forward to a better performance against Nairobi Gymkhana. Ruaraka A had a great 50 overs league, where they missed out on the title by a whisker. They will be hoping for their star performers in the league Puskar Sharma and Sachin Gill to fire them to victory.

In Division One on Saturday, Swamibapa B will be away to GI Unicorns at the latter’s Goan Institute venue where a newly constructed pavilion was opened last year.

Division Two has only one match on Saturday pitting Ngara Sports Club B against Wolves B team at Ngara SC in South C.

It’s an action-packed weekend with matches spread over Saturday and Sunday much to the delight of spectators and players alike.

SUNDAY'S FIXTURES

SUPER DIVISION

Sikh Union A vs Kanbis A (Sikh Union Club)-2:00pm

Ruaraka A VS Nairobi Gymkhana A (Ruaraka)-2:00pm

Swamibapa A vs Sir Ali A (Jamhuri)-2:00pm

Obuya Academy -BYE





DIVISION 1

Sikh Union B vs Kanbis B (Sikh Union Club)-9.30am

Ruaraka B VS Gymkhana B (Ruaraka)-9.30am

Kongonis A vs GI Unicorns A (Nairobi Club)-9:30am

Ngara SC A vs Wolves A (Ngara)-9:30am

DIVISION 2

Group A

Kanbis Development vs Meru CC (Eastleigh)-930am

Ngara SC B vs Mario Tours Nakuru (Ngara SC)-2:00pm

Group B

Medics CC vs CK Amazon-Ladies (Lenana)-2:00pm

Nairobi Jaffrey’s vs SCLPS C (Nbi Jaffrey’s)-2:00pm

Group C

Swamibapa Development vs GI Unicorns B (Jamhuri)-9:30am