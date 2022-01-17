Breaking News: Businessman Jimi Wanjigi arrested over 'fraud'

Cricket team starts training ahead of Commonwealth Games qualifiers

Kenya cricket

Kenya women's cricket team train in Malaysia on January 17, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • The round-robin tournament will be played as Women’s Twenty20 Internationals. Only the winner will join already qualified England, Australia, India, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan and Barbados at the 2022 Commonwealth Games slated for July 29 to August 7 in Birmingham.
  • Kenya won the annual Kwibuka T20 tournament in June 2021 in Kigali, Rwanda where Wetoto and Abel emerged the best bowler and batter respectively. Abel was also the Best Player of the tournament in Kigali. 

Kenya’s national women cricket team Monday held its first training session at Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia after completing a one-week in quarantine ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games Qualifier slated for January 18-22.

