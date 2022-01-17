Cricket team starts training ahead of Commonwealth Games qualifiers

Kenya’s national women cricket team Monday held its first training session at Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia after completing a one-week in quarantine ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games Qualifier slated for January 18-22.

Players who trained on Monday are Margaret Banja, Sarah Bhakita Wetoto, Sharon Juma, Daisy Wairimu, Queentor Abel and Sylivia Kinyua. Others are Jane Achieng, Lavenda Alivitsa, Flavia Achieng, Ruth Achando, Venasa Adhiambo and Esther Wangari.

Those still in quarantine are Mercelyne Adhiambo, Veronicah Abuga and Mary Wambui. “Hopefully, they will join the rest of the team in training on Tuesday,” Chaperon Lydiah Kaparo told Nation Sport from the team’s base.

Kenya will face Bangladesh on January 18, Sri Lanka (January 20), Scotland (January 22) and Malaysia (January 23) in the seven-day qualifier. All teams were required to quarantine for seven days due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The round-robin tournament will be played as Women’s Twenty20 Internationals. Only the winner will join already qualified England, Australia, India, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan and Barbados at the 2022 Commonwealth Games slated for July 29 to August 7 in Birmingham.