Cricket: Kenya's World Cup hopes in jeopardy after loss to Denmark

Kenya's hopes of clinching the 2024 Men’s Cricket World Cup Challenge (CWC) League “A” title unbeaten were dented on Sunday as they suffered a four-wicket defeat to Denmark at Nairobi Gymkhana.

This marked Denmark's first victory in the One Day International (ODI) tournament after three matches.

The competition, which also includes Jersey, Kuwait, Qatar, and Papua New Guinea (PNG), serves as the first round of qualifiers for the 2027 Cricket World Cup, set to be co-hosted by South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe in October and November.

Kenya began their campaign with a promising six-wicket win over Jersey at Ruaraka Sports Club Ground on Wednesday. However, in front of a small home crowd on Sunday, Denmark put up a spirited fight, chasing down Kenya’s target of 268 runs with a total of 272 runs for the loss of six wickets in 49.3 overs.

“We set a fighting score, but we started poorly with the ball, giving away too many boundary balls. The dropped catches at the end could have made a difference,” said Kenya’s captain Shem Ngoche.

“The boys put in a good effort, taking it to the last over, which is a big motivation. It shows we can do it. Our batting recovery was good,” he added.

Kenya’s top-order batting struggled again, with opening batsman Neil Mugabe dismissed for a duck in the first over. Third batsman Dhiren Gondaria followed shortly, scoring just 11 runs before being dismissed in the 3.6th over.

However, Pushkar Sharma provided some stability, scoring 60 runs from 75 balls before his dismissal in the 24.2nd over. Irfan Karim, Sachin Bhudia, and Rakep Patel further anchored the innings, contributing 31, 54, and an impressive 85 runs, respectively. Patel remained not out, hitting nine fours and a six.

Denmark began their chase strongly, hitting three fours in the first over, and steadily built their innings. Kenya struggled to take wickets, with the first coming in the 14.2 overs when Taranjit Bharaj was bowled by Vraj Patel, having scored 35 runs from 44 balls.

Denmark’s captain, Hamid Shah, left the crease in the 27.2 over after scoring 51 runs from 77 balls. Zameer Khan was named the man-of-the-match for his 75 runs off 83 balls, which included eight fours.