Cricket: Kenya prey on Ghana with eyes on African Games semis

There will be no room for complacency for Kenya on Wednesday when they face hosts Ghana in their last Group 'A' match in men’s cricket at the 13th African Games in Accra.

To seal a semi-final berth of the competition, Kenya must defeat Ghana and pray that Uganda floors top-ranked South Africa in the pool’s other match also planned for Wednesday.

The clash between Kenya and Ghana will be held at Achitoma Senior Secondary School B Field from 9:30am local time (12:30pm Kenyan time).

After two matches, peerless Uganda tops the pool with four points while South Africa are second with two points.

Third-placed Kenya have also amassed two points but with an inferior net run rate compared to Springboks Cricket.

Kenya revived their hopes for a semi-final berth when they thrashed Springboks Cricket by 70 runs on Monday at the Achitoma Senior Secondary School A Field.

The coach Lameck Onyango’s side had started the competition on a disappointing note after they lost by 72 runs to Uganda on Sunday.

Against Ghana, Kenya are favourites owing to their experienced squad and being ranked above the hosts.

Globally, Kenya is placed 29th while Ghana is 64th.

“There is no weak team in this tournament, so we will go harder against Ghana because we want to clinch one of the spots in the semi-finals,” said Kenya’s assistant coach Joseph Angara.

With teenager Aarnav Patel having taken a massive five wickets in three overs to guide Kenya to victory over South Africa, there is no doubt many people will be keen on his performance against the hosts.

It is the first-time that the 18-year-old has made it to the Kenya national cricket senior team.

“The team supported and gave him (Aarnav) confidence after he was hit for a six in his second ball. It woke him up and once he got his first wicket, he was unstoppable and to get five wickets on his first game for Kenya, we are very proud of him as coaches,” said Angara.

Patel conceded 15 runs in the match.

Veteran batsman Collins Obuya is the other player Kenya will be hoping to be on top of his game to guide them to victory against Ghana.

Against South Africa, he was the match’s top scorer with 58 runs from 47 balls including seven fours and two sixes.

Skipper Rakep Patel was Kenya’s top scorer against Uganda with 42 runs off 35 balls including four fours and three sixes.

In the same match, Kenya’s assistant captain Lucas Ndandason took five wickets in four overs where he conceded 20 runs.

In the last pool 'B' matches also planned for today, Nigeria will clash with Zimbabwe while Namibia will face Tanzania.

Zimbabwe tops the pool with four points while Tanzania are second with two points. Nigeria are third with two points while winless Namibia are last with zero points.

Nigeria, coached by former Kenyan international Steve Tikolo stunned Namibia by three wickets on Monday.

Wednesday fixtures

Achitoma Senior Secondary School B Field

Ghana v Kenya

Namibia v Tanzania

Achitoma Senior Secondary School A Field

South Africa v Uganda