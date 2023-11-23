Cricket: Kenya labour to beat Nigeria in 2024 World Cup qualifier

Kenya is sweating over the availability of captain Rakep Patel in their upcoming matches of the ongoing 2024 International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional qualifiers in Windhoek, Namibia.

According to assistant coach Joseph Angara, the experienced batsman is making good progress to an ankle injury he suffered in Kenya’s 17-run win over Rwanda on Wednesday at United Cricket Club Ground.

His absence was hugely felt on Thursday as Kenya struggled to beat minnows Nigeria by four wickets at the same venue in their second match.

“We pray and hope that he will be ready for the games. We don’t want to rush him back,” Angara told Nation Sport on phone from Windhoek.

He attributed the team’s struggle against Nigeria to “unnecessary panicking in the batting”.

Kenya face Tanzania on Saturday at Wanderers Cricket Ground from 10:30 am Kenyan time.

Thereafter, coach Lameck Onyango’s side will clash with Namibia, Uganda and Zimbabwe on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday respectively. According to the latest ICC rankings, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Uganda above are all placed above Kenya at position 11, 12 and 23. Kenya is ranked 30th.

The two top teams in the tournament will qualify for the 2024 World Cup in the United States of America and West Indies tentatively from June 4 to 30.

It was Shem Ngoche who rescued Kenya’s sinking ship against Nigeria. With Kenya electing to field first after winning the toss, Nigeria set a target of 121 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs of their innings. Kenya won with 124 runs for the loss of six overs in 19.5 overs of their innings.