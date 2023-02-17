NPCA T-20 cricket league: Fireworks expected in Kanbis, Sir Ali derby

After having their unbeaten run shattered by Swamibapa Sports Club A last weekend, Kanbis A face another tough test in this weekend’s Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) Super Division derby against leaders Sir Ali Muslim Sports Club A.

Swamibapa beat Kanbis by 23 runs last weekend, their biggest win of the T- 20 season and whether the latter possesses the spark that can reignite their campaign remains to be seen.

Sir Ali, who are yet to lose in the seven outings in the Super Division, have accumulated 28 points.

Kanbis, who are eight points adrift in second place, will be seeking to end Sir Ali’s good run.

Kanbis Skipper Dhiren Gondaria is optimistic despite their loss to Swami’s.

“We will be not changing anything just because we lost one out of the six matches that we have played so far. We will go with the same strategy and harder for them. We can’t be ruled out because of one loss against 5 wins,” Gondaria said.

Sir Ali Muslim captain Gurdeep Singh will be the man to watch.

“We want to win the T-20 League and we are leaving nothing to chance. I know Kanbis will come hard at us, but we will take the situation as it comes,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, Swamibapa will be out to overtake Kanbis, having also recorded 20 points. They are followed by Sigh Union who have 16.

This being the last weekend of league matches, the battle is on for the top four finishes. The top three are already guaranteed a spot in the qualifiers.

Sikh Union A, Stray Lions A and Ruaraka A will all be aiming for the fourth qualifying spot. Stray Lions A bounced back last weekend with impressive victories over Nairobi Gymkhana A, Obuya Academy A and Ruaraka A.

The batting led by Krishna Babu has been in good form and will be looking to grab the fourth qualifying slot this weekend.

Ruaraka A and Sikh Union A haven’t been consistent in the tournament so far and will be looking for better performance from their players if they are to qualify for the knockout stage.

The Division 1 category has also elicited interest with Kongoni Cricket Club A at the top of the log with 24 points from seven matches followed by Kanbis (22), Ruaraka (20), SCIPS (16), Stray Lions 14) as Ngara, Swamibapa “B”, Wolves, Nairobi Gymkhana and Goan Institute follow in the pecking order with eight points apiece.

Stray Leopards A and Sikh Union B are yet to earn points despite playing as many matches.

The Division Two Group “A” category has Kanbis Development leading with 16 points. Meru are second with eight points. Mario Tours and Wolves with a similar number of points while Ngara B and Stray Leopards B have yet to win a match.

Nairobi Jaffery’s are leading the pack in Division Two Group B followed by Stray Cheetah, SCLPS C, Kongonis B, Medics and Cricket Kenya respectively.

Division Two Group C has Swamibapa Development with an advantage at the top with 16 points as Stray Leopards (12 points), Goan Institute (8), An-nadil Jamaly (4 points), Obuya Academy (4 points) and CK -Amazons (Cricket Kenya Ladies-0) complete the last six positions.

SATURDAY FIXTURES

2:30pm: Kanbis A vs Sir Ali A(Eastleigh)

2:30pm: Ruaraka A vs SCLPS A (Ruaraka)

2:30pm: Swamibapa A vs Stray Lions A (Jamhuri)

2:30pm: Nrb Gymkhana vs Obuya Academy (Nrb Gymkhana)

Sikh Union A BYE

SUNDAY FIXTURES

2:00pm: Kanbis A vs Ruaraka A (Ruaraka)

2:00pm: Swamibapa A vs Obuya Academy A (Jaffreys)

2:00pm: Stray Lions A vs Sikh Union A (Peponi)

2:00pm: Nrb Gymkhana vs SCLPS A (SCLPS)

Sir Ali A-BYE

NPCA 20OVERS CRICKET LEAGUE 2022 POINTS TABLE - WEEK 4

1 Sir Ali Muslim Club A 28points (Run Rate1.856) 20 (2.083)

2 Kanbis Sports Club A20 (1.516)

3 Swamibapa Sports Club A 4 Sikh Union A16 (-0.247)

5 Stray Lions Cricket Club A 1 2 (0.247)

6 Ruaraka Sports Club A (-0.112)

7 Obuya Academy A8 4 ( -2.467)

8 Nairobi Gymkhana A 0 (-1.726)