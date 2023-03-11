CASA rebrands to MCSA as juniors meet begins in Mombasa

Coast Amateur Swimming Association (CASA) Saturday officially changed its name and will now be known as Mombasa County Swimming Association (MCSA).

This was announced Saturday by the association's development head Saahil Harunani who is also an executive committee member saying they have changed the name to comply with the Sports Act. They have also changed the association's logo.

"We’re among few associations that have already complied with the government requirement that all associations follow the Sports Act," said Harunani during the first day of the CASA Junior Swimming Championship at the Aga Khan Academy in Mombasa.

During the event, Ahmed Maawiy of Bandari SC emerged the winner of the 25 meters freestyle category for boys nine years when he clocked 18.13 seconds followed closely by his club mate Vihaan Majitia in 18.20 while Damian Hawi of Mombasa Parents SC finished third in 21.58.

In boys 11 years 50m freestyle category, Jeremy Mwamisi of Mombasa Parents SC emerged the winner in 33.08 with Mahmud Shallo and Amaeya Amini, both of Aga Khan Academy getting second and third positions in 39.20 and 39.37 respectively.

In the 50m freestyle event for boys of 10 years, Abdulkadir A Abdulkadir of Mombasa Aquatics SC won after returning 34.27 as Ethen Vavi of Bandari SC settled second in 37.30 while Samuekl Daudi of Aga Khan Academy finished third in 41.37.

In girls eight years, Giona Cannas from Watamu Aquatics SC won in the 50m freestyle category clocking 41.48 followed by her teammate Katja Kimani who finished in 42.76 with Blue Ocean SC’s Kaeylah taking third place in 43.78.

In girls nine years 50m freestyle event, T'Sehai Perez-Grosvenor of Aga Khan Academy was the winner after clocking 44.58 followed by Daisy Wells and Alayna Shiraz of Braeburn SC and Aga Khan Academy who clocked 48.60 and 49.71 respectively.