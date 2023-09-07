Reuben Ndolo returns to global limelight with Waba appointment

World Alliance Boxing Association (WABA) has appointed Kenya Professional Boxing Commission (KPBC) chairman Reuben Ndolo as the Governor of Commonwealth and Indo-Oceania Region.

Waba's director of human resource management Irene Joseph Magebo said that Ndolo will serve for a four-year renewable term.

Magebo said Ndolo was appointed following the Waba Board of Directors Ordinary Meeting on September 1.

Ndolo’s mandate will be to "manage and guide the new region in the title tournaments, ring officials training, conventions and sponsorship."

Magebo noted that the Commonwealth and Indo-Oceania is a massive demographic area hence Waba expects a lot of activities.

"We believe with your vast experience in leadership and professional boxing, the game will grow quite substantially " Magebo said. "From time to time, the Board of Directors may designate new activities and positions that would fall within your mandate."

Waba President Onesmo Ngowi backed Ndolo, who served as.Commonwealth Boxing Council (CBC) president from 2000 to 2002, to deliver.

Ngowi noted that Ndolo was the first CBC Director to take the Annual General Meeting outside the United Kingdom to Africa starting in Nairobi in 2000 and then to Accra, Ghana 2004.