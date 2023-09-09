Rayton Okwiri defeats Chikodi Makawa to win Waba Middleweight title

Rayton "Boom Boom" Okwiri is the new World Alliance Boxing Association (Waba) Africa Middleweight champion.

Okwiri beat Chikodi Makawa of Malawi on a unanimous points decision at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

Okwiri, who is a former Africa Boxing Union (ABU) champion, gave his opponent no chance, scoring 100-90 from all three judges to win the title at Nyayo.

Okwiri has nine wins, a loss and a draw (9-1-1) while Makawa’s record 15-17-1.

It was the first time Okwiri, 37, was fighting since claiming a unanimous decision against Shabani Ally Ndaro from Tanzania in a non-title contest at Kenyatta International Convention Centre on January 14 this year.

Makawa, 31, who is yet to fight for any major title, was fresh from another unanimous decision victory against fellow countryman Chimwemwe Chiotcha on August 5 in Lilongwe.

But the Malawian was no match for the Kenyan at Nyayo.