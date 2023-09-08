Okwiri faces Malawian opponent in Waba Africa title fight

It is down to business for World Alliance Boxing Association (Waba) Governor of Commonwealth and Indo-Oceania Region, Kenya’s Reuben Ndolo when he supervises Waba Supreme Africa Middleweight title at the Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

Ndolo, who makes a return to the global limelight, will be in charge of the title fight between former Africa Boxing Union (ABU) champion, Rayton Okwiri of Kenya and Malawian Chikondi Makawa.

The two boxers traded friendly barbs at the weigh-in at the Nyayo National Stadium ahead of the extravaganza that will get underway at 5pm.

Entry charges are Sh10,000 VVIP, Sh5,000 VIP and regular Sh1,000.

Okwiri has eight wins, a loss and a draw (8-1-1) while Makawa’s record 15-16-1.

It will be the first time Okwiri, 37, is fighting since claiming a unanimous decision against Shabani Ally Ndaro from Tanzania in a non-title contest at Kenyatta International Convention Centre on January 14 this year.

Makawa, 31, who is yet to fight for any major title, is also fresh from another unanimous decision victory against fellow countryman Chimwemwe Chiotcha on August 5 this year in Lilongwe.

Another former ABU champion, Kenya’s Daniel Wanyonyi will take on Ramadhan Kaminja from Tanzania in a non-title cruiser-weight eight-round contest.

In his last bout, Wanyonyi (29-15-2) knocked down Karim “Mtu Kazi” Mandonga from Tanzania twice before chalking a unanimous decision in a non-title light heavyweight rematch bout on June 23 this year in Nairobi.

Fast-rising Albert Kimario from Kenya will slug it out with Tanzania’s Baina Mazola in a featherweight contest that is scheduled for six rounds.

There will be two women contests featuring Kenyan and Tanzanian boxers in the extravaganza that starts at 4pm.

Kenya’s Pracides Anyango fights Halima Bandola in a six-round featherweight contest while Elizabeth Akinyi (Kenya) confronts Lucy Macho (Tanzania) in their four-round super middleweight bout.

Ndolo, who is a former Commonwealth Boxing Council (CBC) president, said his appointment marks a new beginning of professional boxing not only in the country but in his area of jurisdiction.

“Africa needs to host quality promotions and title fights and this will in one way hasten that process,” said Ndolo, who promised to initiate more bouts in the continent.

“During my reign as the CBC boss, great opportunities arose for Africa to showcase its boxing prowess.”

Ndolo served as CBC president from 2000 to 2002.

Ndolo, who is the Kenya Professional Boxing Commission (KPBC) chairman, was appointed Governor of Commonwealth and Indo-Oceania Region following the WABA Board of Directors Ordinary Meeting on September 1.

Waba director of human resources management Irene Joseph Magebo disclosed that Ndolo will serve for a period of four years, which is renewable.

Magebo said that Ndolo’s mandate will be to manage and guide the new region in the title tournaments, ring officials training, conventions and sponsorship.