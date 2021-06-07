Mayweather too good for YouTuber Logan Paul in exhibition fight

Floyd Mayweather (right) punches Logan Paul during their contracted exhibition boxing match at Hard Rock Stadium on June 06, 2021 in Miami Gardens, 

Photo credit: Cliff Hawkins | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • This was declared an exhibition rather than a licensed, professional bout which meant there were no judges and the only way to triumph was to stop or knock-out the opponent within the eight scheduled three minute rounds.
  • Paul, who was taking part in his third fight after two encounters against fellow YouTuber KSI, was predictably outclassed by the 44 year-old Mayweather who barely broke sweat and delivered a number of punishing blows to stop his American opponent from making any headway.

Miami

