'Law of the ring’: City lawyers to fight for charity

As a way of giving back to their boxing clubs, two advocates have partnered with various stakeholders for a boxing charity event aimed at raising funds and boxing equipment for the teams.

The move, they hope, will ease hardships that the boxing clubs in Nairobi grapple with in nurturing talent.

Benjamin Njeru and Shadrack Wambui, both advocates of the High Court of Kenya, are planning to hold the event dubbed “Law of the Ring” tomorrow at Charter Hall in Nairobi from 9am to 10:30pm.

The highlight of the event — expected to be graced by more than 50 advocates of the High Court of Kenya — will be a three-round welterweight clash between Njeru and Wambui.

G44 Boxing Club in Githurai, Kayole Wings Millers Boxing Club in Kayole and Mukuru Fight 4 Life Boxing Club in Mukuru Fuata Nyayo Slums are the teams that will benefit from the event.

As amateur boxers, Njeru is a member of the G44 Boxing Club while Wambui fights for Kayole Wings Millers Boxing Club.

Benjamin Njeru. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

“The idea was brought about by the difficulties that our boys and girls are facing. Some of these difficulties have forced us to be contributing from our own pockets.

“Now there are so many people who wanted to be part of what we do but there has not been a clear way to do it,” said Wambui.

Apart from collecting boxing equipment, including gloves and head gear, the duo hope to raise at least Sh2 million to be shared by the three clubs. The charity event will be held annually.

Wambui, an alumnus of Catholic University of Eastern Africa who took the oath for advocate in March, 2018, is nicknamed “Rocky” because of his aggressive nature. He comes from a sporting family and has followed in his uncle’s footsteps in being a pugilist.

Njeru had to choose between football and boxing – the major sporting activities in Githurai where he was born and raised.

Shadrack “Rocky” Wambui. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

While he played the two sports, he reckoned that he took boxing seriously “because I saw it as an avenue where we can come collectively and make a bigger impact.”

Since G44 Boxing Club lacks a hall to train, Njeru said the pugilists hone their skills in the open and are forced to shift bases often. Before the two advocates take the ring at 10pm, the gathering will be entertained by 11 undercards bouts.

There will also be entertainment by artists and dancers while the more than 50 advocates will provide free legal aid to members of the public.

“Boxing is a sport that is good and helps people grow in society. That is why I’d like to invite everyone to the event.

“All our undercards are young people so it is a platform to see what some of these young boxers can do. It is a charity event where you give money to the next crop of boxers,” said Njeru.

Former Olympian Benson Gicharu, who founded the Mukuru Fight 4 Life Boxing Club, said they grapple with several hardships in the quest to nurture talents.