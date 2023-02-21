Kenyan Sarah Achieng to battle American Reyes for WBF title

Kenya’s Sarah “Angel of War” Achieng will take a shot at the vacant World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Women's World super lightweight title on May 5, this year at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Achieng, who saw her dream for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) super lightweight title last Saturday in Belgium cut short by a visa hitch, will now take on American Miranda “La Alacrana” Reyes.

Achieng got a shot at the vacant IBF super lightweight against home boxer Oshin Derieuw upon retaining her Commonwealth super lightweight title on December 16 last year.

The 34-year-old Achieng, who has 15 wins and two losses (15-2-0), stopped Chiedza “Queen Tiger” Homakoma of Zimbabwe in the eighth round of the scheduled 10 round bout at Charter Hall, Nairobi.

WBF announced on its Facebook page that the 21-year-old Reyes, who has six wins, a loss and a draw (6-1-1), will take on the experienced Kenyan.

“The deal is done and the boxers have been informed. We are currently working on under-cards,” said WBF Africa coordinator George Adipo.

Achieng said she didn’t stop training despite the aborted title fight and thanked WBF for giving her an opportunity for the world title.

“The boxing gymnasium is my second home and I stop at nothing,” said Achieng, adding that she is doing an all-round prepearuons.

“Two months isn’t a long period, but it also gives me time to polish on my power, strength and stamina.”

Despite her opponent’s record and age, Achieng said that she won’t underestimate the American.

“The one thing I have come to learn since I started my professional boxing career in 2008 is to never ever underrate your opponent. Maybe Reyes has never gotten the opportunity but her young age also tells,” said Achieng.

Achieng, who is currently training in Kariobangi North under coach Alfred “Priest” Analo, called for support in terms of sponsorship ahead of the fight.