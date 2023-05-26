Expect 'total war' in Nairobi, Achieng warns WBF title rival

Commonwealth Boxing Council (CBC) super lightweight champion Sarah “Angel of War” Achieng will face Edith Soledad of Argentina for the vacant World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Women's World super lightweight title on June 10 in Nairobi.

The 10-round contest that will be supported by five female bouts among others is promoted by Box Gals Promotion in conjunction with Cape Media.

Box Gals Promotions chief executive officer (CEO) David Mugambi said that a series of events have been organised for Soledad, the former World Boxing Association (WBA) featherweight champion, who is due in the country on June 5.

Achieng, who saw her dream to win the International Boxing Federation (IBF) super lightweight title in February in Belgium cut short by a visa hitch, warned Soledad to prepare for “total war”.

Achieng got a shot at the vacant IBF super lightweight against home boxer Oshin Derieuw after retaining her Commonwealth super lightweight title on December 16 last year.

The 34-year-old Achieng, who has 15 wins and two losses (15-2-0), stopped Chiedza “Queen Tiger” Homakoma of Zimbabwe in the eighth round of the scheduled 10 rounds bout at Charter Hall, Nairobi.

After her IBF title bout disappointment, Achieng was then handed American Miranda “La Alacrana” Reyes for the vacant WBF title in Nairobi but the American pulled out and was replaced by Soledad.

The 42-year-old Soledad, who has 16 wins, 12 losses and a draw, fought last on April 17, last year in Manchester, England where she lost to home boxer Alycia Baumgardner in the WBA and International Boxing Organisation (IBO) featherweight titles fight.

Achieng said the fight cancellations were a setback but said she has continued training under her coach Alfred “Priest” Analo in Kariobangi.

“I want to thank every person who has contributed to my success and more so those who have made this world title a reality, finally,” said Achieng during the press conference at Sarova Panafric.

“We are training well and smart, and victory will be on our side, God willing,” Achieng told her fans.

“This is my territory and let Soledad know she is coming to meet the ‘Angel of War’,” said Achieng. “I am calling on everyone to show up and celebrate female boxing and women in sports.”

WBF Africa Representative George Adipo, Kenya Professional Boxing Commission (KPBC) president Reuben Ndolo, the commission’s secretary general Frankline Imbenzi and Cape Media CEO Ken Otwenyo were also rpesent.

Having watched previous Soledad in action, Achieng acknowledged that she is a pressure fighter hence she has a strategy for her.

“We are working how to keep distance, working on distance, power play and every area that she might pose a challenge,” said Achieng.