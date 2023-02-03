Busia boxers destroy opponents at Novices tourney

John Okwaro from Busia stopped Mombasa’s Teldros Wanjohi on Friday to reach the final in the light middleweight contest in the ongoing National Novices Championships in Umoja, Nairobi.

Okwaro made light work of Wanjohi in the first round of the bout that was watched by among others the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Ababu Namwamba.

Okwaro will now meet Elijah Odongo from Homabay in the final due for Saturday at the Umoja Recreational Hall.

Odongo was too good for Nelson Kabaya who he beat 3-0 in the other semi-final contest.

Another boxer from Busia, John Oundo will slug Siaya’s Samuel Trevor in the middleweight final also set for Saturday.

Trevor had to dig deep before dismissing Nakuru’s James Gichuru 2-1 while Oundo was comprehensive against Nairobi A’s Gabriel Omondi, outclassing him 3-0.

Nakuru’s Justus Ndegwa is pitted against Francis Lennox of Nairobi A in welterweight final while Morris Ouma of Police faces Nairobi’s Lee Njorohio in light welterweight deciding duel.

Ndegwa was too good for Derrick Omondi from Nairobi B 3-0 as Lennox chalked a similar victory against Vihiga’s Hussein Muyela.

Ouma bombarded Kilifi’s Kevin Muhindi 3-0 to set up Njorohio, who silenced Rodney Nyangena of Kisumu 3-0.

Brian Gicheru from Nyandarua was no match for Derrick Njera of Police, who will now meet Brighton Osongo from Kajiado in the lightweight final. Osongo made mince meat of Robert Wambugu of Nairobi A 3-0.

It will be a battle of heavyweights when Kisumu’s Clinton Okoth faces Boniface Michira of Kajiado. Okoth stopped Nairobi A’s David Olala with Michira brushing aside Nairobi B’s Mohammed Amin.

The Super heavyweight final will see Trans Nzoia’s Jasper Sagala slugging Kiambu’s Eugene Kamande with Nairobi A’s Elijah Kings meeting Douglas Muya of Nairobi B in light heavyweight final.