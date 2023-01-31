Former 'Hit Squad' coach Peter Mwarangu buried at Lang’ata Cemetery

The sporting fraternity Tuesday paid tribute to former national boxing team coach, the late Peter Mwarangu, with calls for concerted efforts to bring back boxing’s lost glory.

Mwarangu, who passed on 11 days ago, was laid to rest at the Lang’ata Cemetery after a well-attended funeral service at Saint Augustine Anglican Church of Kenya, Madaraka.

The service, which was attended by the late Mwarangu’s family members, friends and sports personalities, was presided over by the church’s Vicar Tom Otieno, who preached from John 11:17-35.

Judging from what every speaker said about Mwarangu, Otieno said that his attributes as a successful coach manifested in four ways.

Otieno explained that Mwarangu, 82, was able to identify talent and train the boxers to their fullest potential.

“He was able to work and polish boxers' weaknesses, besides building on their strong points to stardom,” said Otieno, adding that Mwarangu was able to select a good team without fear or favour before deploying to good performance.

“Lastly, a good coach keeps improving his team’s quality through frequent reviews, besides walking with his team throughout the journey. Mwarangu did exactly that,” said Otieno, who called on all boxing stakeholders to work together and lift its standards.

Among those who attended the service were 1978 Commonwealth Games boxing gold medalist Stephen Muchoki and 1987 African Games 'Hit Squad' members Maurice Maina and Patrick “Mont” Waweru and team manager David Maathai.

Those who paid their glowing tribute to Mwarangu were Boxing Federation of Kenya (BFK) president Anthony “Jamal” Otieno, former BFK president John Kameta, BFK secretary general David Munuve and some of his predecessors, George Maara and David Njenga.

Others were former international judge and referee Joseph "Don King" Muthoga as well as Olympian race walker Elisha Kasuku.

"I call on former boxers and officials to come join us in trying to revive boxing in the country," urged Otieno.

"Mwarangu did a lot for this country and the only way to repay that is to emulate what he did."

Mwarangu, who took over as head coach from Irish coach Max McCollough, handled the team to the 1968 Olympic Games where the late Philip Waruinge gave Kenya's its first ever boxing medal (bronze) at the Olympics.

Mwarangu, who formed Kenya Prisons Club and Ndenderu Boxing Club, was part of the team that won the 1978 Edmonton and Brisbane 1982 Commonwealth Games titles.

In Edmonton, Kenya claimed two gold, two silver and three bronze medals.

Stephen Muchoki (light flyweight) and Michael Irungu (flyweight) won gold as Patrick Waweru (lightweight) and Abdurahman Athuman (light middleweight) got silver medals.

At the 1982 Brisbane “Club” Games in Australia, Kenya claimed five medals from boxing, three gold, a silver and a bronze.

Mwarangu then guided Kenyan boxers to win a record eight gold medals at the 1987 All Africa Games at Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi.