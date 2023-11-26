Blow for blow: City lawyers exchange friendly fire in charity bout

Lawyers too love boxing.

And fun!

That was the message home from the charity boxing event dubbed “Law of the Ring” that went down in style Saturday night at Charter Hall in Nairobi.

The highlight of the day-long event, which included free legal aid to the public and entertainment was the exhibition match between two advocates of the High Court of Kenya, who are amateur boxers - Benjamin Njeru and Shadrack Wambui.

Wambui nicknamed “Rocky” because of his aggressive nature won the three-round welterweight bout in a unanimous decision.

Shadrack “Rocky“ Wambui (left) of Kayole Wings Miller Boxing Club celebrates with his fans after beating G44 Boxing Club Benjamin Njeru during The Law of the Ring Charity Welterweight bout at Nairobi Charter Hall on November 25, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

“I expected to be very competitive. I had prepared well, so it was just a confirmation of that. I had taken my time to study and learn the art,” said the Kayole Wings Millers Boxing Club fighter.

Njeru, who had vowed to knock out Wambui in the first round was not satisfied with the officiating in the bout and just like they do in a court law when their client loses a case – he promised to file an appeal.

“The referee stopped the fight twice to give me a count to ensure I was okay to continue which was not necessary,” said the G44 Boxing Club pugilist. “Although Shadrack landed more punches than I did, he did not really hurt me. I left the ring looking like a runway model."

"The agreement was a four-round bout, but the game ended after three rounds. I believe a fourth round would have ended in my favour but what is done is done. Boxing appeals are done by rematches; which is what I’ll do.”

Benjamin Njeru (left) of G44 Boxing Club feels the canvas after an exchange with Shadrack “Rocky“ Wambui of Kayole Wings Miller Boxing Club during The Law of the Ring Charity Welterweight bout at Nairobi Charter Hall on November 25, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Growing up in the slums, Wambui and Njeru said they were horrified by scenes of their friends losing their lives to crime or being drug addicts.

Boxing, they said, was one of the ways to keep busy and avoid engaging in the vices thus their decisions to take it up.

But several years later, their cubs continue to grapple with several hardships which include lack of equipment and a conducive training place. It is for this reason that the two advocates partnered with various stakeholders for the boxing charity event with the aim of raising funds and boxing equipment for the teams.

The move, they hoped, would ease hardships that the clubs grapple with in nurturing talents. Mukuru Fight 4 Life Boxing Club in Mukuru Fuata Nyayo Slums, which is owned by former Olympian Benson Gicharu is the other team that was earmarked to benefit from the initiative.

Shadrack “Rocky“ Wambui (right) of Kayole Wings Miller Boxing Club contests with G44 Boxing Club Benjamin Njeru during The Law of the Ring Charity Welterweight bout at Nairobi Charter Hall on November 25, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

“The idea was brought about by the difficulties that our boys and girls are facing. Some of these difficulties have forced us to be contributing from our own pockets. Now there are so many people who want to be part of what we do but there has not been a clear way to do it,” said Wambui last Thursday.

They targeted to raise at least Sh2 million to be shared by the three clubs.

Despite the free legal aid camp ending around 4pm, the advocates in their hundreds stayed put at Charter Hall until midnight to witness the historic fight between their colleagues.

So huge was the turn-out at the boxing event that there was no access by vehicles to City Hall Way from 10pm to 1am since it was turned into a parking space for the event’s attendees’ cars.

The 11 undercards bouts, lots of entertainment by the DJ and various artists and refreshment in plenty set the mood for the much-awaited bout between Wambui and Njeru.

Referee Nelson Otieno (centre) declares Shadrack “Rocky“ Wambui (left) of Kayole Wings Miller Boxing Club winner after a contest with G44 Boxing Club Benjamin Njeru during The Law of the Ring Charity Welterweight bout at Nairobi Charter Hall on November 25, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

But wait! So lawyers too can drop the pine stripes suits for casual dresses and dance? You needed to be at the hall to confirm this.

The only time they went silent with fear written all over their faces was when one of the boxers in the undercard bouts sent his opponent to the canvas with a heavy punch.

Apart from the “Law of the Ring”, the fight between the two advocates had also been dubbed “Under-30 and Over-30”.

Wambui, 32, an alumnus of Catholic University of Eastern Africa, who took the oath for advocate in March 2018 enjoyed the support of the advocates who are above 30 years, while, Njeru, 28, who studied at the University of Nairobi was supported by the lawyers who are below 30 years. Njeru took the oath for advocate in July 2020.

Going by the cheers at the hall, it was Wambui who enjoyed a huge following of the night.

They made their way to the ring in style a few seconds past midnight – Wambui donning a white costume covering his head to the knee.

Shadrack “Rocky“ Wambui (left) of Kayole Wings Miller Boxing Club poses for a photo with G44 Boxing Club Benjamin Njeru after The Law of the Ring Charity Welterweight bout at Nairobi Charter Hall on November 25, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Njeru donned a brown flashy vest.

Wambui, who before being an advocate represented Kayole Wings Millers Boxing Club in the national league showed early intent to victory by taking the fight to Njeru.

He did not relent after the third round, he was deservedly crowned the champion with his fans breaking in song and dance.

“This match was not about winning and losing. It was essentially about helping young men and women from Kayole Wings Millers Boxing Club, Mukuru Fight 4 Life Boxing Club and G44 Boxing Club. We want to thank you for the support, we will do this next year and those to come,” Wambui told the gathering.

Njeru said: “Thank you to the guys who came and supported this event. Next year at a time like this I will be celebrating for winning in the first round through a knockout.”

Lawyer Gloria Kimani who was attending a boxing event for the first time in her life said: “The experience is something that we did not expect. We thought it was a violent sport but we have seen it is actually a good game and the boxers are disciplined. It is a good sport and I will support it, I’m now a boxing fan.”

Fans enjoy a moment between Shadrack “Rocky“ Wambui (left) of Kayole Wings Miller Boxing Club and G44 Boxing Club Benjamin Njeru during The Law of the Ring Charity Welterweight bout at Nairobi Charter Hall on November 25, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Teresia Wavinya, a Council Member Nairobi LSK branch said: “It is amazing! I am experiencing what I normally only watch on TV.”

“We never anticipated our members to sign, buy tickets and show up in big numbers. We have done so many advocate events out there and it is usually Nairobi members who attended but this event has attracted a huge number including advocates from outside Nairobi.”

Lawyer Wycliffe Oyoo said: “It is a breaking from our usual court appearance to come out in an evening like this, have fun and watch upcoming boxers squaring it out. We want this to be the first of many."