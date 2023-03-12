Blue Ocean swimmers shine in Mombasa Junior event

Blue Ocean SC swimmers Sunday dominated the boys' eight years old 100 meters freestyle category during the Mombasa County Swimming Association (MCSA) Junior Championships at Aga Khan Academy.

Trevor Odhiambo led his two teammates to victory when he finished first after clocking 1:40.61, and was followed by Aariz Noorani and Adil Ahmed who finished second and third in 1:41.37 and 1:46.61 respectively.

Khadija Khuweylid of Bandari SC won three gold medals in the girls' 11years categories.

She started by winning the 50m freestyle in 34.25, followed by Mombasa Aquatics SC’s Eliana Maina, who returned 35.35 as Katija Pasta of Blue Ocean SC took third place in 39.29.

Khadija won her second gold during the 100m freestyle where she clocked 1:18.81 with Eliana and Katija taking silver and bronze medals after finishing the event in 1:22.50 and 1:32.16 respectively.

She completed her treble in the 200m breaststroke event which she took part alone and completed the distance in 3:23.78.

Murada Faraj of Coast Swim Club Nyali won girls' five ears and under 25m Freestyle in 26.77 followed by Shazmeen Khalid of Mombasa Parents SC, who finished in 28.04 and Keyleen Akram of Blue Ocean was in third position after completing the distance in 28.62.