Bitok ecstatic as Malkia Strikers win second friendly in Brazil

Malkia Strikers coach Paul Bitok was impressed by his charges after they beat Sesi Sorocaba 3-0 (28-26,25-20,25-15) in a friendly match on Thursday morning at Osasco gymnasium in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The team is in Brazil for a two-month training in preparation for the World Championships to be co-hosted by Poland and Netherlands from September 23 to October 16.

Kenya had last Friday lost 3-0 (25-22,25-19,25-23) to Osasco Volleyball Club which participates in the Brazilian Volleyball Superliga Series A, the top tier league while Sorocaba features in the second tier.

Bitok noted improvement in the blocking, reception departments and the team's collective effort.

"We still have time to work on services,back court defence and quick ball attacks as well as transition of ball. The results against Sorocaba shows that we are on the right track. We kept faith in the same squad that lost to Osasco but we made one change in the second set resting experienced left attacker Noel Murambi for fast-rising Veronica Adhiambo who impressed. We look forward to what Adhiambo can offer going forward," said Bitok.

"We will depart Thursday to Saquarema Town near Rio to play two build up matches against Brazilian Under-21 team on Friday and Saturday. The team will then return to Osasco where they will play a friendly match against the hosts next Friday," said Bitok.

Saquarema is the centre of excellence for Brazilian Volleyball Federation where talents are groomed.

Middle blockers Edith Wisa, Lorine Chebet, opposite hitter Sharon Chepchumba, libero Agripina Kundu, setter Emmaculate Nekesa and captain Mercy Moim formed the team that won the match.

At the World Championships, Kenya are drawn in a tricky Pool 'A' with hosts Netherlands, Italy, Belgium, Puerto Rico and rivals Cameroon.

Turkey, Dominican Republic, South Korea, Poland, Thailand and Croatia form Pool 'B', world champions Serbia, Olympic champions United States of America, Germany, Bulgaria, Canada and Kazakhstan are in Pool 'C' while Brazil, China, Japan, Colombia, Argentina and Czech Republic are in a tough Pool 'D'.