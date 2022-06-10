Beach volleyball: Kenya lose World Championships opener to Italy

Kenya’s pair of Brackcides Agala and Gaudencia Makokha lost 2-0 (21-8, 21-9) to Italian duo of Claudia Scampoli and Margherita Blanchin as the 2022 Beach Volleyball World Championships served off on Friday at Foro Italico, in Rome, Italy.

The host overpowered Agala and Makokha in all the departments as they led in attacks, blocks and services.

Scampoli and Blachin had 21 attacks against Kenya's 10, two blocks while Agala and Makokha had none with hosts leading in services five against Kenya's two.

Italy were first off the blocks as they took comfortable 8-2 and 14 -3 leads in the first set before they extended the lead 17-5, eventually bagging the set 21-8.

In the second set, the Kenyans showed improvement but still trailed 6-3 and 10-8.

Agala and Makokha, who participated in the delayed Tokyo Olympic Games then lost the plot as Italy opened the lead 19-8 to seal the win at 21-9.

The East Africans have a rest day on Saturday before they face off with Karla Berger and Julia Sude of Germany on Sunday.

Kenya will then play Poland’s duo of Kinga Wajtasik and Koclolek Katarzyna on Monday in their last Pool 'L' match.

In other results, Egypt's pair of Farida Elaskalany and Doaa Elghobashy lost to Clancy Taliqua and Mariafe Artache of Australia 2-1(21-10, 21-14) in Pool 'H''.

This is the second time Kenya is participating in the World Championships since 2017 when the pair of Naomi Too and Makokha represented the country in Austria.

Kenya was among the four teams picked by Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) to represent Africa. Others are Morocco, Egypt and Mozambique.

CAVB considered the latest FIVB rankings in making the decision since they could not organise a qualification tournament due to limited time.