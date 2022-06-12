Beach volleyball: Kenya fall to Germany in World Championships

Kenyan pair of Brackcides Agala and Gaudencia Makokha Sunday were defeated by Germany's

Karla Berger and Julia Sude 2-0 (21-11,21-13) in the ongoing Beach Volleyball World Championship at the Foro Italico in Rome, Italy.

The Kenyans had on Friday lost to hosts Claudia Scampoli and Margherita Blanchin

2-0 (21-8,21-9) in their opening match.

Agala and Makokha, who participated in the delayed Tokyo Olympics last year, will line up against Poland's Kinga Wajtasik and Koclolek Katarzyna on Monday in Pool 'L'.

"It is a good exposure and we are gaining experience. Considering that we did not have good preparations, the girls are doing their best.We are taking one match at a time and we are hoping for a good show against Poland tomorrow,” said Kenya coach Patrick Owino via phone.

The Germans overpowered Agala and Makokha in attacks and serves, while the Kenyans led in blocks.

Berger and Sude had 27 attacks against Kenyans 10, while they led in serves with six against Kenya's two.

The East Africans led with one block against the Germans who had none. Berger and Sude took control of the first set 8-4 and 13-6 before they stretched the lead to 18-10 and bagged the set 21-11.

In the second set, the Germans picked up from where they left off as they overpowered the Kenyan leading 11-5, 17-11 before they won the set 21-13.