Vadeni backs up his Prix du Jockey Club in Sandown Coral Eclipse

Jean-Claude Roget has trained more winners than any other in Europe, yet there was nothing quite like seeing his face when Vadeni (Christophe Soumillon 11-4), thrilled spectators at Sandown.

Jean-Claude became the first from France to coach the Coral Eclipse, for 62 years, having urged the Aga Khan to supplement his Prix du Jockey Club winner at a cost of £50,000.

No losses there, as Vadeni reiterated his Chantilly display a few weeks ago. Quickening past the entire field having been settled in last by Christophe, he discarded Mishriff (David Eagan 7-1), trying to sneak by on the outside.

Bay Bridge (Ryan Moore 9-4), was slightly hampered finishing fifth, but a crowd of almost 10,000 welcomed the nail-biting finale, with only a neck to spare. Irish 2,000 Guineas striker, Native Trail, was a mere head away for third.

In 2016 after Almanzor had won the Champion Stakes at Ascot, Rouget stunned reporters when declaring that success had been number 6,035 of an unparalleled career. Now he is on the cusp of 7,000.

Christophe said Vadeni had a bad step 80 metres from the post and at that moment anything could have transpired. Almost 1 mile and two furlongs took 2:05:2/10. Alenquer (Tom Marquand 15-2), never raised a pulse.

***

Last year's Arc victor, Torquator Tasso 72-1, was slashed to 6-1 by Paddy Power for the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot later this month. It was after

Marcel Weiss's steed for Gestut Auenquelle, sent punters awry when powering to a cinchy slam in the Grosser Hansa-Preis at Hamburg.

Ridden by Rene Piechulek, Torquator Tasso sat behind pacemaker Virginia Storm, then was able to sweep clear in the straight, winning by three and a half lengths.

***