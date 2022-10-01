US hammer China to win women's basketball World Cup
What you need to know:
- Kelsey Plum added 17 points and Jewell Loyd 11 as the Chinese were overpowered by a team that stretched their competition unbeaten streak to 30 consecutive games.
Sydney, Australia
A'ja Wilson poured in 19 points as an all-conquering United States crushed China 83-61 to win their fourth straight women's basketball World Cup title and 11th overall in Sydney on Saturday.
Kelsey Plum added 17 points and Jewell Loyd 11 as the Chinese were overpowered by a team that stretched their competition unbeaten streak to 30 consecutive games.