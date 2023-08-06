Torrential rain causes some Goodwood races to be cancelled

First Europe endured a torrid heat-wave, then an automatic change to extremely wet weather. Glorious Goodwood was able to stage the Coral Stewards' Cup, on day five, but jockeys, sodden after heavy rain, voiced concerns about track conditions most notably the home bend – and an inspection was called with three races remaining.

A delegation of variables went out to inspect, and, a unanimous decision was taken to abandon play. Hugely disappointing, but this isn't the end of the world. The majority of races were orchestrated beautifully, which people have got to remember.

Tom Marquand was still able to leave the track with a smile on his face after being crowned top Goodwood jockey.

He rode four winners at the Qatar-sponsored meeting, stealing commentary from the front on Quickthorn, before another accomplished ride on Desert Hero in the Gordon Stakes.

He also delivered another exceptional front-running ride to cause a major upset in the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes 25-1 shooter, Sumo Sam.

In a similar style to his jaunt on Quickthorn he kept his filly in front but pressed on ahead while Free Wind 10-11, appeared to be not travelling well enough under Frankie Dettori.

***

Our favorite grey, White Abarrio (Irad Ortiz Junior 10-1), pressed the early pace before taking a slim lead in early stretch, then bounded clear to win the $1-million Whitney, for trainer Rick Dutrow. Cody's Wish was third, despite being hailed as 2-5. To be fair, Cody's Wish bobbled and trailed badly thereafter.

White Abarrio won by 6.4 lengths from Zandon who entered on a six-race win streak. Early pacesetter Giant Game faded to fifth. Covering 1 1/8 miles in 1:48.4/10, White Abarrio earned an automatic, fees-paid berth in the Breeders' Cup Classic in November at Santa Anita. The 4-year-old colt joined Rick Dutrow's barn earlier this year.

***

Undefeated Maple Leaf Mel, who spurted to the lead was strides away from winning at Saratoga, but stumbled and fell, suffering a devastating fatal breakdown just past the wire. Joel Rosario, sat up on the track for a few minutes after the fall, then stood up and walked off under his own power.

The ambulance helped him immediately, for evaluation. The filly was euthanized after sustaining a catastrophic injury to her right front. This tragic accident overshadowed the performance by Godolphin homebred Pretty Mischievous (Tyler Gaffalione 4-1), who went on to strike. Clearly Unhinged was second, and, Munnys Gold third.